Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Islamic State in Nigeria 'beheads Christian hostages'

BBC News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The killings are said to have been revenge for the death of the Islamic State group leader in Syria.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Islamic State says it killed 11 Christians in Nigeria

Islamic State says it killed 11 Christians in NigeriaMAIDUGURI/CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State released a video purporting to show it killing 11 Christian men in Nigeria, saying it was part of a campaign to avenge...
WorldNews

Gambian Christians call on nation to renounce status as Islamic state (Vatican News)

The West African nation of 2 million (map) is 96% Muslim and 4% Christian. The Gambia’s former president declared the nation an Islamic state in 2015.
Catholic Culture


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.