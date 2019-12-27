Japan to deploy warship and planes to Middle East

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Japan's government confirmed it would send a destroyer and two patrol planes to the Japan's government confirmed it would send a destroyer and two patrol planes to the Middle East to protect ships in volatile seas off the coast of Iran. The deployment is mostly for information-gathering purposes Japan will send a warship and patrol planes to the Middle East to protect Japanese ships in the region, a document approved by the Cabinet showed on... 👓 View full article

