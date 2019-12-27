Global  

Japan to deploy warship and planes to Middle East

WorldNews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Japan to deploy warship and planes to Middle EastJapan's government confirmed it would send a destroyer and two patrol planes to the Middle East to protect ships in volatile seas off the coast of Iran. The deployment is mostly for information-gathering purposes Japan will send a warship and patrol planes to the Middle East to protect Japanese ships in the region, a document approved by the Cabinet showed on...
Cabinet OKs sending SDF warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels

Japan will send a warship and patrol planes to protect Japanese ships in the Middle East as the situation in the region, from which it sources nearly 90%…
Japan Today

Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels

Japan will send a warship and patrol planes to protect Japanese ships in the Middle East as the situation in the region, from which it sources nearly 90% of its...
Reuters India

