B467m seized from Victoria's Secret owner, manager

Bangkok Post Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The Civil Court has confiscated assets worth 467 million baht from people who ran Victoria's Secret massage parlour on the ground the wealth was acquired through human trafficking.
