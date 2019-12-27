Global  

'Fake' licence charges against Guy Martin dropped

BBC News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Prosecutors accept Guy Martin may have been deceived and thought his licence was genuine.
Guy Martin 'fake driving licence' charges dropped just days before trial

Guy Martin 'fake driving licence' charges dropped just days before trialThe TV presenter had been charged with possessing a fake Irish driving licence
Grimsby Telegraph

