Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7 missing in Hawaii

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
HONOLULU (AP) — A tour helicopter with seven people aboard went missing in Hawaii on Thursday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The owner of the helicopter contacted the Coast Guard about 45 minutes after the aircraft was due back from a tour of Kauai’s Nā Pali Coast, a news release said. The helicopter has […]
News video: Alameda-Based Coast Guard Cutter Crew Returns Home After $100M Drug Bust

Alameda-Based Coast Guard Cutter Crew Returns Home After $100M Drug Bust 01:56

 Don Ford reports on US Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf coming home after helping with huge cocaine busts in Eastern Pacific (12-23-2019)

Watch a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescue surfer with shark bite off California coast

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued a surfer with a shark bite on his leg off the California coast on Saturday.
SFGate

Russian spy ship spotted conducting ‘erratic manoeuvres’ off US coast

Russian spy ship spotted conducting ‘erratic manoeuvres’ off US coastThe US Coast Guard has warned mariners off the coasts of South Carolina and Florida to use “extreme caution” near a Russian surveillance ship spotted sailing...
WorldNews

