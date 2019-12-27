Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Russia confirms it will appeal 4-year Olympic ban

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has confirmed that it will appeal its four-year Olympic ban for manipulating doping data. The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, sent a formal letter Friday disagreeing with the sanctions imposed earlier this month by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The case is now heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russia Receives Four-Year Ban From Olympics Over Doping [Video]Russia Receives Four-Year Ban From Olympics Over Doping

Russia Receives Four-Year Ban From Olympics Over Doping . Russia will be unable to formally compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The World Anti-Doping..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published

Russia banned from Olympic Games over doping scandal [Video]Russia banned from Olympic Games over doping scandal

World Anti-Doping Agency says Moscow tampered with lab data by planting fake evidence, deleting files linked to tests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Russia To File Appeal Against 4-Year International Sporting Event Ban

Russia To File Appeal Against 4-Year International Sporting Event BanWatch VideoRussia is expected to file an appeal against its four-year ban from international sporting events. The World Anti-Doping Agency handed down the...
Newsy Also reported by •IndependentFOX SportsSeattle TimesBBC News

Russia's Putin says WADA four-year doping ban 'not justified'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) four-year ban for Russia from international sporting competition over...
Reuters Also reported by •IndependentBBC NewsNews24

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.