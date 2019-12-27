India orders Norwegian to leave country for protesting

A 71-year-old tourist has said she was asked to fly home after taking part in rallies against a new Indian citizenship law. A German student also left the country this week as protesting violates India's visa rules.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Protesters opposing India's Citizenship Act set bus alight Protesters resorted to burning government buses to show their opposition to the Citizen Amendment Act in northern India on December 19 in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Footage shows a bus on fire as.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:26Published 1 week ago Pollution: How are people surviving the toxic air? Air pollution in the north of India has reached unbearable levels this month. Many areas of the country’s capital, Delhi, reported hazardous air quality, with the potential to cause respiratory.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 24:28Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources One of India's neighbours deliberately wants to create trouble in country: VP Naidu Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said one of India's neighbours deliberately wants to create more trouble in the country, especially in Jammu and...

IndiaTimes 4 days ago



Modi unveils plan to tackle water shortages in India’s heartland states NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a 60-billion-rupee ($842 million, Dh3.09 billion) plan to tackle water shortages in the...

WorldNews 2 days ago





Tweets about this