India orders Norwegian to leave country for protesting

Deutsche Welle Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A 71-year-old tourist has said she was asked to fly home after taking part in rallies against a new Indian citizenship law. A German student also left the country this week as protesting violates India's visa rules.
