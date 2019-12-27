Global  

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein confidant under FBI investigation?

Reuters Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's death has led to mounting questions about his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who Reuters reported on Friday is being investigated by the FBI along with several other people linked to him.
News video: FBI investigates Briton, others for Epstein links - sources

FBI investigates Briton, others for Epstein links - sources 01:34

 The FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other people linked to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, according to two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation. Zachary Goelman reports.

