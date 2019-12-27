Global  

'The real meaning of Christmas': Deer Lake, N.L., residents rally to feed stranded plane passengers

CBC.ca Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
When 75 passengers got stranded in Deer Lake, N.L., on Dec. 25, Brian Snow helped pull the community together in something he calls Come From Away: Christmas Day.
