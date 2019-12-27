Global  

PMC Bank scam: Mumbai Police's EOW submits first charge sheet in Esplanade Court

DNA Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The charge sheet was filed against five persons
PMC bank scam: Police files 32,000-page charge sheet

Five charged for cheating, destruction of evidence.
Hindu

An insider blew the lid off PMC Bank scam

Three months after probe into the Rs 6,500-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank loan fraud case began, TOI has learnt that the whistleblower was...
IndiaTimes

