Last-place Espanyol hires coach Fernández to end of season

MADRID (AP) — Espanyol has hired coach Aberlardo Fernández to try to avoid relegation with the team currently last in the Spanish league. Espanyol said Friday that Fernández has a contract until the end of the season. He replaced Pablo Machín, who was fired after the team lost to second-to-last Leganés last weekend. Espanyol has […]

