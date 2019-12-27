Global  

Last-place Espanyol hires coach Fernández to end of season

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
MADRID (AP) — Espanyol has hired coach Aberlardo Fernández to try to avoid relegation with the team currently last in the Spanish league. Espanyol said Friday that Fernández has a contract until the end of the season. He replaced Pablo Machín, who was fired after the team lost to second-to-last Leganés last weekend. Espanyol has […]
