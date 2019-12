Russia commissions intercontinental hypersonic weapon Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense minister reported to President Vladimir Putin that a new hypersonic weapon of intercontinental range became operational Friday following years of tests. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Putin that the first missile unit equipped with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle entered combat duty, the Defense Ministry said. Putin unveiled the Avangard […] 👓 View full article

