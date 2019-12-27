Global  

EU chief warns that new Brexit delay might be necessary

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Britain will struggle to seal an agreement on trade and other aspects of their future ties after Brexit next year and should consider extending the negotiations beyond 2020, a top EU official said in an interview published Friday. The U.K. is scheduled to leave the EU on Jan. […]
