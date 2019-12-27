Global  

'Gangubai': Alia Bhatt's film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes on floors; actor calls it 'gift from Santa'

DNA Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram page and announced that her forthcoming film, 'Gangubai' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has gone on floors.
