CLIMATE AND OPTIONS: Save us from the thought bubbles of Barnaby Joyce

The Age Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The thoughts of Barnaby Joyce in relation to drought and climate provoke readers to respond.
Barnaby Joyce outlines a 'tactile' climate policy after releasing Twitter rant

Barnaby Joyce says climate policy should be practical, suggesting nuclear power, a day after releasing a video suggesting a tax won't change climate.
