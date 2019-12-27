Global  

U.S. Coast Guard searches for tour helicopter missing in Hawaii with 7 aboard

CBC.ca Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A search is underway for seven people aboard a tour helicopter that disappeared in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
News video: Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii

Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii 00:31

 The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a helicopter with seven people on board that failed to return from a tour off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday evening. Roger Fortuna has more.

Coast Guard Continues Search For 3 Missing Fishermen Off Martha's Vineyard [Video]Coast Guard Continues Search For 3 Missing Fishermen Off Martha's Vineyard

WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:50Published

Coast Guard Rescues Fisherman, Search Underway For 3 Others [Video]Coast Guard Rescues Fisherman, Search Underway For 3 Others

Crews from Air Station Cape Cod are searching for three missing people after a distress call Sunday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:16Published


Honolulu Coast Guard Searches For Missing Tour Helicopter With 7 People Onboard


RIA Nov.

U.S. Coast Guard: helicopter with seven on board missing off Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a helicopter with seven people on board that failed to return from a tour off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on...
Reuters

