Slovenia driver goes home to sleep off slide into reservoir

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A driver suspected of being drunk went home to sleep after his car slid into a Slovenian water reservoir with him inside and a passer-by helped him out of the vehicle, police said Friday. The incident happened on Christmas Eve in the small northeastern Slovenian town of Radenci, police said. Police […]

