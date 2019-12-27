Global  

Quinn, Dimitroff to remain with Falcons in 2020

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are keeping coach Dan Quinn for another season despite a second straight losing record. The team also announced Friday that general manager Thomas Dimitroff will remain in his current role. Owner Arthur Blank made the decision two days before the Falcons (6-9) close the season with a game at […]
