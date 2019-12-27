Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Wall St. hits another opening record as investors cheer China data

Reuters Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Wall Street opened at another record high, as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and an improving global economy brightened investor sentiment going into the new year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Wall Street ends at record highs

Wall Street ends at record highs 01:17

 Wall Street&apos;s main indexes closed at record highs Monday after President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon. As Fred Katayama reports, the Dow got a boost from Boeing.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street hits high on trade optimism [Video]Wall Street hits high on trade optimism

U.S. stocks hit record closing highs again Friday after data showed a rise in consumer spending and investors continued to be optimistic over progress in the U.S.-China trade war. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

Wall Street hits records on news of trade deal [Video]Wall Street hits records on news of trade deal

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Thursday following news that the United States had reached a "deal in principle" with China to resolve a trade war that has rattled markets for nearly two..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street's festive rally pauses as investors await trade details

Wall Street hovered at record highs on Friday, as investors paused after a year-end rally that has been fueled by optimism over a U.S.-China trade truce and an...
Reuters

Wall St. idle near record levels in Christmas Eve trade

Wall Street hovered near record highs on Tuesday ahead of Christmas break as investors paused after a rally that was fueled by improving U.S.-China trade...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.