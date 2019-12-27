Child dies after medical emergency on plane headed to Seattle from LAX

The flight had left LAX around 5 p.m. but turned around so that the child could receive medical assistance. Efforts proved futile.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Walla Blue RT @Q13FOX: Child dies after medical emergency on Seattle-bound flight https://t.co/fz5zYeUtCj https://t.co/2sR6tsqgwI 36 minutes ago Alt-Antifa 10-Year-Old Girl Dies on Plane Leaving LAX After Suffering Medical Emergency https://t.co/gMuMW5t9UV via @ktla If… https://t.co/0jO2kDcjZd 57 minutes ago becky hestia What, Musk didn't put his billions to work getting a real rescuer the best medical care? No, better to fight to not… https://t.co/7poEK0ag2P 2 hours ago Marshawn Lynch Stan Account I've handled my fair share of in flight emergencies but this sounds like an epic nightmare Child dies after medica… https://t.co/bI6hqA0bq6 2 hours ago Anthony D'Agostino RT @PennLive: Child dies on Seattle-bound flight after medical emergency https://t.co/vw9ZfJ0ndh 4 hours ago PennLive.com Child dies on Seattle-bound flight after medical emergency https://t.co/vw9ZfJ0ndh 4 hours ago mySA Plane rerouts mid-flight after child suffers a medical emergency and dies https://t.co/KbZ9d9llrU 4 hours ago Orthopsia ❄️🌊❄️ RT @nbcwashington: A child died of cardiac arrest at Los Angeles International Airport after a medical emergency. https://t.co/99WEifSxgG 5 hours ago