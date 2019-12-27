Global  

Child dies after medical emergency on plane headed to Seattle from LAX

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The flight had left LAX around 5 p.m. but turned around so that the child could receive medical assistance. Efforts proved futile.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Girl Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency Aboard Delta Plane At LAX

Girl Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency Aboard Delta Plane At LAX 01:38

 A girl died aboard a plane Thursday evening at Los Angeles International Airport from a medical em ergency. Cristy Fajardo reports.

