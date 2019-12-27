Global  

Pete Buttigieg can't secure the Democratic nomination without Latino voters ǀ View

euronews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
News video: Pete Buttigieg Works To Gain Support Of Voters of Color In Nevada

Pete Buttigieg Works To Gain Support Of Voters of Color In Nevada 03:51

 As his poll numbers surge in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, Mayor Pete Buttigieg seeks to increase his appeal to voters of color.

Joe Biden Polls Low Amongst Latino Voters [Video]Joe Biden Polls Low Amongst Latino Voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden is struggling with Latino voters. This stat comes from a recent Insider polling, reports Business Insider. Satisfaction with Biden among Latino voters likely to vote in..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published

Mayor Pete’s Fundraising Fumbles [Video]Mayor Pete’s Fundraising Fumbles

Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg is under fire for his fundraising efforts.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:10Published


Voters want change, not centrism

Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and other candidates aiming for the so-called center do not inspire voters: Opposing view
USATODAY.com

Buttigieg playing catchup in reaching Nevada voters of color

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is working to make inroads with Latino, black and Asian American voters in Las Vegas this...
Seattle Times

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Pete Buttigieg can't secure the Democratic nomination without Latino voters ǀ View https://t.co/u1z2HNCiO0 https://t.co/K8AqFqCDuv 12 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Pete Buttigieg can't secure the Democratic nomination without Latino voters ǀ View https://t.co/Sa1ogUfeSF https://t.co/rUzmpW3QBX 12 minutes ago

ErikaAndiola

Erika Andiola RT @julito77: My latest for @NBCNewsTHINK Opinion | @PeteButtigieg can't secure the Democratic nomination without Latino voters #election… 37 minutes ago

julito77

Julio Ricardo Varela My latest for @NBCNewsTHINK Opinion | @PeteButtigieg can't secure the Democratic nomination without Latino voters… https://t.co/61dVGrL5ZS 2 hours ago

MagnoliaG2012

Magnolia Gallery Opinion | Pete Buttigieg can't secure the Democratic nomination without Latino voters https://t.co/Mlrcm4rIvJ via @NBCNewsTHINK 3 hours ago

jornalistavitor

Vitor Santos RT @NBCNews: Opinion | Julio Ricardo Varela: Pete Buttigieg can't secure the Democratic nomination without Latino voters https://t.co/q4JyS… 3 hours ago

kurtisbright523

kurtis brightly berning @NBCNews @NBCNewsTHINK "Pete Buttigieg can't secure the Democratic nomination." FTFY 4 hours ago

NBCNews

NBC News Opinion | Julio Ricardo Varela: Pete Buttigieg can't secure the Democratic nomination without Latino voters… https://t.co/nDfEUgQtA7 4 hours ago

