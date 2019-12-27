Global  

Long March 5 rocket makes third flight 2.5 years after setback

WorldNews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Long March 5 rocket makes third flight 2.5 years after setbackChina performed the third launch mission of its biggest and most powerful carrier rocket Long March 5 on Friday night in South China's Hainan province, sending the largest satellite the nation ever built into space. As the launch sequence of the Long March 5-Y3 rocket started at 8:45 pm, 10 engines – respectively at the bottom of the first core stage and four boosters – generated a tremendous combined thrust power of more than 1,000 metric tons to lift the gigantic craft from its launch pad at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the coastal city of Wenchang. The 57-meter rocket, the tallest, strongest and most...
