Islamic State says it killed 11 Christians in Nigeria

Friday, 27 December 2019
Islamic State says it killed 11 Christians in NigeriaMAIDUGURI/CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State released a video purporting to show it killing 11 Christian men in Nigeria, saying it was part of a campaign to avenge the deaths of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi...
Recent related news from verified sources

Islamic State in Nigeria 'beheads Christian hostages'

The killings are said to have been revenge for the death of the Islamic State group leader in Syria.
BBC News

More than 1,000 Christians killed by Islamic militants in Nigeria in 2019: report

More than 1,000 Christians have been murdered by Islamic militants this year in Nigeria, according to a report circulated by Christian news outlets earlier this...
FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

asokm

asokm ISIS shoots, beheads 11 Christians in Nigeria in revenge for death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi https://t.co/eY559aRWaN 4 seconds ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Islamic State says it killed 11 Christians in Nigeria https://t.co/1LPPqXUKoX 21 minutes ago

_xs

Orange 🔶️ This is extremely dangerous to our democracy https://t.co/3aXrGbFpN7 33 minutes ago

WillMatt11

William Matthews Islamic State says it killed 11 Christians in Nigeria https://t.co/CHDXELNPXM 46 minutes ago

CouncilOfDracon

Perry Rickson "Islamic State says it killed 11 Christians in Nigeria" More great news from the Religion of Peace. https://t.co/gz7LrJR5lK 53 minutes ago

auldsideheid

Jim Gilmour RT @mathewablock: Lord, have mercy: ISIS shoots, beheads 11 Christians in Nigeria. The video was posted on Dec. 26 - which is also St. Step… 58 minutes ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews ISIS shoots, beheads 11 Christians in Nigeria in revenge for death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi https://t.co/DZ5Ae3a49h 1 hour ago

british_asia

British Asia News Islamic State says it killed 11 Christians in #Nigeria https://t.co/BFbDTJxCGW 1 hour ago

