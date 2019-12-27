Global  

George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou has died aged 55

BBC News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Melanie Panayiotou passed away on Christmas Day - precisely three years after her superstar brother.
News video: George Michael's sister dies on third anniversary of his death

George Michael's sister dies on third anniversary of his death 01:05

 Melanie Panayiotou was found dead at her home on Christmas day, the same day George was found dead in 2016.

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou dies on Christmas Day, exactly three years since tragic death of her brother

George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou has died aged 55 on the third anniversary of her brother’s death, police said. The hairdresser was found at her...
Melanie Panayiotou: George Michael's sister found dead at home on Christmas Day aged 55

Hairdresser died three years to the day after her brother's death in 2016
