George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou has died aged 55

TVNewsCaps📺📺📺📺📺 RT @itvnews: George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou dies on third anniversary of singer’s death https://t.co/0M3PFGF5ND 12 seconds ago Rob Dray George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou dies aged 55 three years after him https://t.co/vSyq8Pj2rr 17 seconds ago ITV News George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou dies on third anniversary of singer’s death https://t.co/0M3PFGF5ND 19 seconds ago KlompNaaiers RT @SkyNews: George Michael's sister, Melanie Panayiotou, was found dead at her home on Christmas Day - on the third anniversary of the sin… 27 seconds ago SimpleNews.co.uk Last photo of George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou revealed as she dies on third anniversary of singer’s deat… https://t.co/kmPAK5K1ml 34 seconds ago mags nicholl RT @MirrorBreaking_: BREAKING George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou dies suddenly at 55 on 3rd anniversary of his death https://t.co/E… 38 seconds ago 2012KatieK💚 George Michael's sister Melanie dies aged 55 on Christmas Day exactly three years after her brother's death https://t.co/fvfIUCYVQ0 46 seconds ago Sandra 🌈 RT @AttitudeMag: George Michael's beloved sister Melanie Panayiotou found dead on third anniversary of singer's death: https://t.co/pxd0H4… 47 seconds ago