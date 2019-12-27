Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Japan Airlines giving away 50,000 round-trip tickets ahead of Olympics — but there's a catch

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Japan Airlines may just have made your Olympics journey cheaper: The airline is giving away 50,000 round-trip tickets. But there are caveats.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Win FREE tickets from Frontier [Video]Win FREE tickets from Frontier

Frontier is giving travelers two chances to win round-trip tickets. The first even is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. tonight at Downtown Summerlin. The next even is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Parkway Tavern on..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tokyo Olympics ticket lottery: 1M offered, 23M sought

The Tokyo’s Olympics tickets continue to be very hard to find, particularly in Japan.Organisers on Wednesday said there were 23 million tickets reques
Hindu Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sld5012

sld5 Japan Airlines giving away 50,000 round-trip tickets ahead of Olympics — but there's a catch https://t.co/nb3sVYxGA5 13 minutes ago

ComunidadAvion

Comunidad Avion RT @PLANE_talking: Japan Airlines giving away 50,000 round-trip tickets ahead of Olympics — but there's a catch https://t.co/p8V1FWxOtB htt… 51 minutes ago

lekkyside00

Tosin Ademola RT @transworldtr: Japan Airlines giving away 50,000 round-trip tickets ahead of Olympics — but there's a catch https://t.co/ADvvsq6qPx http… 1 hour ago

transworldtr

Trans World Travel Japan Airlines giving away 50,000 round-trip tickets ahead of Olympics — but there's a catch https://t.co/ADvvsq6qPx https://t.co/YIZxNcJ2yy 1 hour ago

azcentral

azcentral Japan Airlines giving away 50,000 round-trip tickets ahead of Olympics — but there's a catch https://t.co/n1pvPWBh6p 1 hour ago

PLANE_talking

PLANEtalking Japan Airlines giving away 50,000 round-trip tickets ahead of Olympics — but there's a catch https://t.co/p8V1FWxOtB https://t.co/OOD8VYJpRU 1 hour ago

TravelToTokyo

Travel To Tokyo Japan Airlines are giving away 50,000 free round trip flights during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The Sun… https://t.co/1IytiN63z0 2 hours ago

TheSunTravel

The Sun Travel⛱ Japan Airlines are giving away 50,000 free round trip flights during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics https://t.co/sUBbI3UgS9 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.