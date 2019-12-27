Global  

Coast Guard: Tour helicopter carrying 7, including pilot and 2 children, missing in Hawaii

The helicopter was due back from a tour of Kauai's Nā Pali Coast. It was carrying a pilot and six passengers, two of whom were believed to be minors.
News video: Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii

Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii 00:31

 The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a helicopter with seven people on board that failed to return from a tour off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday evening. Roger Fortuna has more.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coast Guard searching for tour helicopter missing off Hawaii

The chopper was several hours overdue and was carrying a pilot and six passengers, including two children viewing the Na Pali coastline of the island of Kauai
CBS News

Kauai helicopter tour MIA, Coast guard continues search

A widespread search is being conducted for a commercial Na Pali Coast tour helicopter that went missing in Kauai late Thursday. It had one pilot and six...
bizjournals Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsReutersDeutsche Welle

