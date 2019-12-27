Global  

Welsh Grand National 2019: Potters Corner wins for Wales

BBC News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Welsh-trained Potters Corner wins the Welsh Grand National at 8/1, holding off the challenge of Truckers Lodge.
