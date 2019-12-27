Welsh Grand National 2019: Potters Corner wins for Wales

Welsh-trained Potters Corner wins the Welsh Grand National at 8/1, holding off the challenge of Truckers Lodge.

Welsh Grand National winner Potters Corner, placed runners and prize money Potters Corner, owned by Wales rugby star Jonathan Davies and All Stars Sports Racing, wins the 2019 Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow Racecourse

Welsh Grand National start time, confirmed runners, latest odds and TV channel The Coral Welsh Grand National takes place at Chepstow Racecourse today, with Potters Corner, Elegant Escape, Truckers Lodge among the runners while four Welsh...

