Former AFL Bills star receiver Elbert Dubenion dies at 86

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Receiver Elbert Dubenion, who played key roles in the Buffalo Bills winning consecutive American Football League championships in the mid-1960s, has died. He was 86. The Bills announced Dubenion died Thursday, 55 years to the day of Buffalo winning its first AFL title with a 20-7 victory over the San Diego Chargers. Dubenion was living […]
