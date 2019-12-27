Global  

Tesla to begin delivering China-built Model 3 cars next week

Friday, 27 December 2019
Tesla to begin delivering China-built Model 3 cars next weekTesla will start making the first deliveries of its Shanghai-built Model 3 sedans on Monday, Bloomberg reports. The cars are rolling off the assembly line at the new Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory, which is operational but which will also be...
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans

Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans 01:17

 Tesla has started delivering Model 3 electric cars built at its Shanghai factory in just under a year since it began work on the $2 billion plant, a record for global automakers in China. David Pollard reports.

Tesla Begins Rolling Out Model 3 Cars Made In China [Video]Tesla Begins Rolling Out Model 3 Cars Made In China

Bay Area-based electric car maker Tesla is rolling out its first Model 3 sedans made in a factory in Shanghai, China starting Monday. (12/30/19)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX

Tesla may soon unveil a secret new vehicle from its 'Master Plan' [Video]Tesla may soon unveil a secret new vehicle from its 'Master Plan'

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA — Tesla has yet to unveil one of its vehicles, a high passenger-density urban transport vehicle, according to the second part of the company's Master Plan. Tesla recently..

Credit: TomoNews US


Tesla extends recent gains on report it will start delivering first China-built cars Monday

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares continued recent advances on Friday after Bloomberg reported that the electric vehicles maker will start delivering its first...
Proactive Investors

Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans in just under a year

Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans in just under a yearTesla has started delivering Model 3 electric cars built at its Shanghai factory in just under a year since it began work on the $2 billion plant, setting a...
WorldNews

