Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

At least 12 people die in Kazakhstan plane crash

euronews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
1
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Kazakhstan plane crash survivor: Aircraft was crushed 'like a tin can'

Kazakhstan plane crash survivor: Aircraft was crushed 'like a tin can' 09:48

 A survivor of the plane crash in Kazakhstan has told Sky News of how brave passengers pulled victims from the wreckage

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shocking footage of Kazakstan plane crash with 15 confirmed dead [Video]Shocking footage of Kazakstan plane crash with 15 confirmed dead

A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors on Friday (December 27). The Bek Air plane was flying from Almaty - Kazakhstan's largest city -..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published

At Least 12 Dead In Kazakhstan Plane Crash [Video]At Least 12 Dead In Kazakhstan Plane Crash

Cindy Pom reports the plane slammed into a concrete wall before plowing into a two story home shortly after take off.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kuwait- Kazakhstan plane crash kills 12 individuals, 49 injured

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- At least 12 people died and 49 others injured in a Kazakhstan plane crash on...
MENAFN.com

12 killed in Kazakhstan plane crash shortly after takeoff

A plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan killed 12 people on Dec. 27. The plane took off from the Almaty airport and crashed shortly after.  
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.