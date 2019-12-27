Global  

IS claims it executed 11 Christians in Nigeria

Hindu Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Says the killings were in reprisal for the death of former chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and his spokesperson.
ISIL claims 'execution of 11 Christians' in Nigeria

A video produced by ISIL appears to show 11 men being killed.
Al Jazeera

