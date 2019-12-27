Global  

Girl dies on flight from Los Angeles after going into cardiac arrest, authorities say

CBC.ca Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A young girl died after she went into cardiac arrest on a plane flight to Seattle from Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.
News video: Girl dies on plane at LAX - officials

Girl dies on plane at LAX - officials 00:42

 A young girl died of cardiac arrest on Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport, officials said.

Girl suffers medical emergency, dies on flight leaving Los Angeles

A girl suffered a medical emergency and died on a flight out of Los Angeles International Airport headed to Seattle, officials said.
The Age

19 devotees died of cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala this season

As many as 19 devotees, including those from neighbouring states, have died of cardiac arrest while trekking to Sabarimala during the ongoing pilgrimage season,...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/CmQ2vGDtI1 A young girl died after she went into cardiac arrest on a plane flight to Seattle from Los… https://t.co/Hq6KO0EPas 3 minutes ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas A medical emergency resulted in a 10-year-old girl being declared dead when her flight landed at Los Angeles Intern… https://t.co/cWyaFkzvM1 12 minutes ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media Girl dies on flight from Los Angeles after going into cardiac arrest, authorities say https://t.co/cBjPCkhhoN 15 minutes ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Young girl dies on flight from Los Angeles after suffering medical problem https://t.co/uvJyJDkwof https://t.co/JXUBNffKxN 17 minutes ago

JamesMeyn

James Meyn 10-year-old girl dies on Delta flight from LAX to Seattle https://t.co/LhHhOOszx9 18 minutes ago

KVOA

KVOA News 4 Tucson Paramedics responded to the plane to provide medical aid for a girl, but she was quote: "beyond medical help." https://t.co/nDWswyTXTu 34 minutes ago

LocalLocalSeatt

Local Local Seattle RT @seattlepi: The flight departed Los Angeles Airport Thursday evening but the plane soon turned around over Santa Barbara and returned to… 40 minutes ago

seattlepi

SeattlePI The flight departed Los Angeles Airport Thursday evening but the plane soon turned around over Santa Barbara and re… https://t.co/i73ifBENkf 41 minutes ago

