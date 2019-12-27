Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

'Little Women' ending explained: How the new movie brilliantly honors Louisa May Alcott (spoilers)

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
"Little Women" author Louisa May Alcott regretted marrying off heroine Jo March, which Greta Gerwig finds a sly way to rectify in new film. Spoilers!
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How about a little beer and wine with your movie popcorn? [Video]How about a little beer and wine with your movie popcorn?

How about a little beer and wine with your movie popcorn?

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:05Published

Play Along as We Quiz the Little Women Cast on How Well They Know the March Sisters [Video]Play Along as We Quiz the Little Women Cast on How Well They Know the March Sisters

Is there a better holiday gift than a Greta Gerwig adaptation of Little Women? According to the amount of times I cried and internally cheered throughout all two hours and 15 minutes of the film, the..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 07:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Girls adored ‘Little Women.’ Louisa May Alcott did not.

Note: This story does not include spoilers specific to the 2019 film version of “Little Women” directed by Greta Gerwig. It does include spoilers about...
Seattle Times

Saoirse Ronan Brings Up Taylor Swift's Fight For Her Music While Discussing 'Little Women'

Saoirse Ronan is opening up about how her new movie, Little Women, is more relevant now than ever. During her interview on This Morning, the 25-year-old actress...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rafikamardiani

rafika mardiani RT @kaytiburt: .@DCrowsNest on Gerwig's #LittleWomen: "When we come to the end, it is so much more about Jo finding her book than it is her… 43 minutes ago

kaytiburt

Kayti Burt .@DCrowsNest on Gerwig's #LittleWomen: "When we come to the end, it is so much more about Jo finding her book than… https://t.co/nkKiYqMlqd 2 hours ago

crenshawseeds

Ashley P. Taylor "Greta Gerwig alters a major plot point in Little Women—or does she?" Good question! I think that at the points whe… https://t.co/Yb65SSZg6O 3 hours ago

NemoBjrk

Oskar Björk RT @davechensky: Me 15 articles deep into LITTLE WOMEN fan theories (Like this one: https://t.co/h78oVSfpxd) https://t.co/jbKzCjFdBQ 8 hours ago

davechensky

David Chen Me 15 articles deep into LITTLE WOMEN fan theories (Like this one: https://t.co/h78oVSfpxd) https://t.co/jbKzCjFdBQ 10 hours ago

molliekatie

Mollie Katie RT @lindaholmes: Nah, they definitely got married. The point of the meta-scene with the editor is to acknowledge that the reasons the story… 11 hours ago

lyzl

Lyz Lenz *s c r e a m* https://t.co/L2Xw8mh4uR 12 hours ago

jmariewritest

Marie Lewis • TROS spoilers @lisagemeni @carloszman43 @ginagemeni @lindseyromain okay wow have just been digging and I have to apologize for so… https://t.co/B9qg3aX1MP 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.