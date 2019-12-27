Dale Steyn keen to move on from BBL debut 'shocker'

"When you go for 20 in your first over you drag things back; you don't want to look like an absolute idiot in your first game," Steyn said.



Recent related news from verified sources Sport24.co.za | Dale Steyn's BBL debut delayed due to side strain Dale Steyn's debut in Australia's Big Bash League for the Melbourne Stars has been delayed due to a niggling side strain.

News24 1 week ago



Steyn and Coulter-Nile ruled out again Fans will need to wait at least another five days for Dale Steyn to make his BBL debut with a side strain set to keep the South African legend out of a second...

Sydney Morning Herald 1 week ago The Age Also reported by • Sify

You Might Like

Tweets about this