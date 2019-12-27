Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dale Steyn keen to move on from BBL debut 'shocker'

The Age Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
"When you go for 20 in your first over you drag things back; you don't want to look like an absolute idiot in your first game," Steyn said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Dale Steyn's BBL debut delayed due to side strain

Dale Steyn's debut in Australia's Big Bash League for the Melbourne Stars has been delayed due to a niggling side strain.
News24

Steyn and Coulter-Nile ruled out again

Fans will need to wait at least another five days for Dale Steyn to make his BBL debut with a side strain set to keep the South African legend out of a second...
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •SifyThe Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.