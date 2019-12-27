Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Disgraced former cardinal McCarrick gave more than $600,000 in church funds to powerful clerics, records show

WorldNews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Disgraced former cardinal McCarrick gave more than $600,000 in church funds to powerful clerics, records showFormer cardinal Theodore McCarrick gave hundreds of thousands of dollars in church money to powerful Catholic clerics over nearly two decades, according to financial records obtained by The Washington Post, while the Vatican failed to act on claims he had sexually harassed young men. Starting in 2001, McCarrick sent checks totaling more than $600,000 to clerics in Rome and elsewhere, including Vatican bureaucrats, papal advisers and two popes, according to church ledgers and former church officials. Several of the more than 100 recipients were directly involved in assessing misconduct claims against McCarrick, documents and interviews show. It was not until 2018 that McCarrick was removed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records

10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records 01:31

 10 Festive Holiday-Themed World Records. 10. The record for the tallest stack of Hanukkah donuts was set in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018. Members of the Jewish Life Center stacked more than 3,100 donuts. 9. The record for the most snowmen created in an hour was set in Akabira, Hokkaido, Japan,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trends and Talkers: Church nativity, plane crash, cowboy pigeons and more [Video]Trends and Talkers: Church nativity, plane crash, cowboy pigeons and more

Each Friday digital reporter Jason Dinant wraps up the Trends and Talkers on social media for the week. This week a church nativity, plane crash, cowboy pigeons and more had people talking.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:47Published

2020 Nissan Sentra Reveal [Video]2020 Nissan Sentra Reveal

The all-new 2020 Nissan Sentra represents an exhilarating breakthrough for Nissan's popular compact sedan - with eye-catching new styling, a comprehensive suite of intelligent driving technologies..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

McCarrick's gifts: $600,000 to high-ranking prelates (CWN)

The disgraced former cardinal Theodore McCarrick sent more than $600,000 in cash gifts to Vatican officials and other influential prelates during his term as...
Catholic Culture

Queen’s former chaplain converts to Catholicism because Church of England is too ‘politically correct’

The Queen’s former Anglican chaplain has said he is converting to Catholicism because the Church of England has ‘swallowed political correctness’ like...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

OriginalGeofFYI

Geoffrey Knight RT @BettyBowers: Child molesting Cardinal sent a $90,000 bribe to Pope John Paul II and a $250,000 bribe to Pope Benedict from money he sto… 13 seconds ago

LurkerInTheLoft

Bingo Pajama Disgraced former cardinal McCarrick gave more than $600,000 in church funds to powerful clerics, records show https://t.co/ySUHjKHF5f 51 seconds ago

jillcashen

Jill Cashen RT @JulieZauzmer: Cardinal McCarrick sent checks to Vatican officials overseeing his conduct, from a charitable fund that he had sole contr… 2 minutes ago

woelfelc

Christian Woelfel RT @washingtonpost: Disgraced former cardinal McCarrick gave more than $600,000 in church funds to powerful clerics, records show https://t… 2 minutes ago

Christi59792230

Christine RT @roccopalmo: With long-awaited Vatican probe on McCarrick – said to be “thick as a book” – slated for release early in the New Year, Was… 3 minutes ago

tucsonarizona33

Vicki RT @Kevin_Shipp: Predator priest Cardinal McCarrick abused $6 million from Catholic donors. $600,000.00 sent to other priests, to stay quie… 3 minutes ago

sonokocentral

🌊 Karma is coming 🌊 RT @soychicka: This seems odd. Recently defrocked pedophile Archbishop of Washington paying off Vatican officials using money from @realDo… 4 minutes ago

holywordchurch

The Holy Word Church of God Multi-thousand dollar gifts to each other at Xmas are "customary" according to Vatican. No vows of poverty there!… https://t.co/BM7klONZPu 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.