Flames consume mansion as crews struggle to get water on it Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters battled a huge blaze at a stately mansion in the Boston suburbs Friday but struggled to get enough water to it and lost the fight when the roof caved in. Flames shot out of the roof of the 6,500-square-foot home in Concord. Other fire departments were called in to help. […] 👓 View full article

