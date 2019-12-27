Global  

Flames consume mansion as crews struggle to get water on it

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
CONCORD, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters battled a huge blaze at a stately mansion in the Boston suburbs Friday but struggled to get enough water to it and lost the fight when the roof caved in. Flames shot out of the roof of the 6,500-square-foot home in Concord. Other fire departments were called in to help. […]
