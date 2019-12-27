Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Spotify to pause political advertising in 2020

Reuters Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Spotify Technology SA said on Friday it would pause carrying political advertisements on its music streaming platform in early 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Ashley Swartz: Political Campaigns Will Turn Back to TV Advertising in 2020

Ashley Swartz: Political Campaigns Will Turn Back to TV Advertising in 2020 03:10

 LONDON– How will media buys change during the 2020 election? According to Ashley J. Swartz, CEO and founder of Furious Corp., the focus will shift back to what’s tried and true: television. In an interview with Beet.TV, Swartz explained that digital, digital targeting and social media will...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Furious Corp’s Ashley Swartz: The U.K.’s Collaborative Spirit Will Come to the U.S. [Video]Furious Corp’s Ashley Swartz: The U.K.’s Collaborative Spirit Will Come to the U.S.

The US advertising industry could take a lesson from the European market and learn how to cooperate across divisions, according ot Ashley J. Swartz, CEO and founder of Furious Corp. Swartz spent time..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:23Published

Facebook Refuses To Fact-check Political Ads [Video]Facebook Refuses To Fact-check Political Ads

2019 has been especially tumultuous for Facebook. The biggest issue the company faces stems from political advertising, and Facebook's policy not to fact-check that advertising. "Facebook exempts..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spotify will 'pause' airing political ads in early 2020

Spotify, not Facebook, has become the latest tech company to rethink its approach to political ads. Starting early next year, the streaming giant will stop...
engadget Also reported by •ReutersCBC.ca

People Think Marketing And Political Campaigns Use Psychology To Influence Their Behaviors But Don’t Believe It Works

A new study has shown that whilst people think advertising and political campaigns exploit psychological research to control their unconscious behaviours,...
Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChipperXavier

Chipper F. Xavier RT @eculliford: Spotify is going to suspend its selling of political ads in 2020 until it can "responsibly validate and review this content… 1 minute ago

Ben_DunbarGK

Ben Dunbar, CFP® Love this $SPOT https://t.co/koju6gupDu 3 minutes ago

Shasta_Otter

Baby Shasta @ NYFB RT @kerrymflynn: “Spotify said in a statement that it will pause political advertising in early 2020 across its ad-supported tier—which boo… 7 minutes ago

kat_mom

Mary RT @actdottv: Fine idea, Spotify! What about you, Facebook? https://t.co/0pTmWxyPpj 13 minutes ago

usesquire18

Pat RT @KDKA: NO MORE POLITICS: Spotify is putting on pause political advertising in its streams and own podcasts early next year, because it c… 14 minutes ago

KDKA

KDKA NO MORE POLITICS: Spotify is putting on pause political advertising in its streams and own podcasts early next year… https://t.co/1sR7rFwzr2 20 minutes ago

michaelguar

Michael Guarnieri Spotify to suspend political advertising in 2020 https://t.co/CURTVzoebm via @YahooFinance 21 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Spotify Will Pause All Political Advertising Starting ‘Early 2020’ https://t.co/FayHWHSdjH #music #feedly 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.