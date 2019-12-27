Comanche in Sydney to Hobart box seat

Comanche is on track to claim line honours in the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart, after making the most of overnight winds to break free of a five-strong supermaxi pack.



Scallywag and Comanche lead Sydney to Hobart yacht race SYDNEY (AP) — Hong Kong yacht Scallywag had a narrow lead over Comanche early Friday as the Sydney to Hobart race was slowed by light winds on its first night...

Seattle Times 23 hours ago



