Delhi faces second-coldest December for over a CENTURY: India gripped by ‘bone-chilling’ weather

WorldNews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Delhi faces second-coldest December for over a CENTURY: India gripped by ‘bone-chilling’ weatherA wave of unusually cold weather is sweeping across large swathes of India, from remote Kashmir to Delhi, forcing people to seek shelter and light bonfires on the streets. Delhi has been hit with what local media described as ‘bone-chilling days’ this week. In the early hours of Friday, the temperature dropped to almost four degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit). This December is now on...
News video: Cold wave: Bone-chilling winters haunt North India, temperatures drop | Oneindia News

Cold wave: Bone-chilling winters haunt North India, temperatures drop | Oneindia News 04:51

 AS DELHI THIS MORNING RECORDED A MINIMUM TEMPERATURE OF 2.4 DEGREES, THE LOWEST FOR THE SEASON SO FAR. THE BONE CHILLING COLD HAS FIRMLY GRIPPED THE NATIONAL CAPITAL, 5 DISTRICTS RECORDED SUB-ZERO TEMPERATURES IN RAJASTHAN. BUT WHAT REALLY GRABBED EYEBALLS WAS A PICTURE OF FROZEN TREES IN SIKAR, A...

Bone-chilling cold grips Delhi, temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees | OneIndia News [Video]Bone-chilling cold grips Delhi, temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees | OneIndia News

DELHI IN FOR SECOND-COLDEST DECEMBER SINCE 1901, DELHI EXPECTED TO RECORD ITS SECOND-COLDEST DECEMBER SINCE 1901, BONE-CHILLING COLD GRIPS DELHI, CITY BRACES FOR COLDER DAYS, DELHI RECORDS MINIMUM..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:51Published

Delhi battles severe cold, records coldest morning of 2019 [Video]Delhi battles severe cold, records coldest morning of 2019

Temperature in Delhi dropped to less than 3 degrees on Saturday. Homeless took refuge in night shelters in harsh weather. According to IMD, temperature of 2.4°C recorded in Delhi at 6:10 am. Delhiites..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:16Published


This December is set to be Delhi’s second coldest in over 100 years

Where were you when Delhi froze for two weeks in December 2019? This could well be the subject of casual talk in the years to come because the current intense...
Several airlines announce full refund for Delhi passengers on no-show due to traffic jam amid anti-Citizenship Act protests

Protests escalated in Delhi on December 15 over the CAA, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing...
