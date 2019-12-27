Delhi faces second-coldest December for over a CENTURY: India gripped by ‘bone-chilling’ weather
Friday, 27 December 2019 () A wave of unusually cold weather is sweeping across large swathes of India, from remote Kashmir to Delhi, forcing people to seek shelter and light bonfires on the streets. Delhi has been hit with what local media described as ‘bone-chilling days’ this week. In the early hours of Friday, the temperature dropped to almost four degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit). This December is now on...
