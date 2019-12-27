Jibriel_AMARRETTI ‘Call Me Elizabeth:’ Inside the Hours Elizabeth Warren Spends on the Phone https://t.co/dqI4jtcs78 https://t.co/WiGUZphIwz 1 minute ago Alaska for Warren RT @JAMES_R_BRUNER: ‘Call Me Elizabeth:’ Inside the Hours Elizabeth Warren Spends on the Phone https://t.co/FkzVEi5MSP 15 minutes ago bob ‘Call Me Elizabeth:’ Inside the Hours Elizabeth Warren Spends on the Phone https://t.co/tKtAVgQk1F https://t.co/kVeGBMAlKS 17 minutes ago Hard Copy Politics ‘Call Me Elizabeth:’ Inside the Hours Elizabeth Warren Spends on the Phone - The New York Times https://t.co/aMpaPATN64 19 minutes ago News USA ‘Call Me Elizabeth:’ Inside the Hours Elizabeth Warren Spends on the Phone https://t.co/DPtV024Zmc https://t.co/DS4fkNnveb 23 minutes ago NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: ‘Call Me Elizabeth:’ Inside the Hours Elizabeth Warren Spends on the Phone https://t.co/urBFIgCmJJ https://t.co/hYvW2vZzQz 28 minutes ago TheCyanPost ‘Call Me Elizabeth:’ Inside the Hours Elizabeth Warren Spends on the Phone https://t.co/urBFIgCmJJ https://t.co/hYvW2vZzQz 28 minutes ago 🌺Gigets Mom🌸 RT @chhelenach: ‘Call Me Elizabeth:’ Inside the Hours Elizabeth Warren Spends on the Phone https://t.co/07X7jIhR2U 38 minutes ago