Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hawaii tourist helicopter disappears with seven people on board

Telegraph.co.uk Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii

Coast Guard searches for lost helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii 00:31

 The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a helicopter with seven people on board that failed to return from a tour off the Hawaiian island of Kauai on Thursday evening. Roger Fortuna has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

8 Missing People Presumed Dead After New Zealand Volcanic Eruption [Video]8 Missing People Presumed Dead After New Zealand Volcanic Eruption

Forty-seven visitors were on White Island, a popular tourist destination, when the volcano erupted.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Rescue teams search for two tourists missing during kayaking in Thailand [Video]Rescue teams search for two tourists missing during kayaking in Thailand

Police were searching for two tourists who went missing while kayaking in Thailand on Monday (December 9). Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 27, from Poland and a Thai woman Veerakan Sirivipakorn, 23, rented the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:32Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.