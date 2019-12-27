Global  

Analysis: With Jacob Eason leaving for the NFL, let UW’s 2020 quarterback competition begin

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
After redshirt junior Jacob Eason announced on Thursday that he will enter the 2020 NFL draft, let's look at the candidates to be Washington's starting quarterback next fall.
2020 NFL Draft: What to know about Jacob Eason after Washington quarterback declares

Eason, who began his career at Georgia, has one of the best arms in the 2020 NFL Draft class
CBS Sports

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Washington redshirt junior quarterback Jacob Eason announced on Thursday that he will declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Seattle Times

SeaTimesSports

Seattle Times Sports With Jacob Eason heading to the NFL draft, @mikevorel looks at the candidates to be Washington's starting quarterba… https://t.co/Bit8UTJsFM 43 minutes ago

