Eddie Gallagher: Navy SEAL reinstated by Trump described as 'freaking evil' by colleagues, leaked testimony reveals

The The Navy SEAL commander accused of war crimes and recently hosted at Mar-a-Lago by Donald Trump who intervened on his behalf, was described by fellow fighters as "toxic" and "freaking evil". Eddie Gallagher was acquitted after a war crimes prosecution in the murder of a 17-year-old of Isis prisoner, but convicted of posing with his corpse. He was demoted by military authorities until the intervention of Mr Trump, who invited him to his Florida estate. Now, it was has been revealed former colleagues of the man who once led the Team 7 Alpha Platoon, described him in disturbing ways, according to testimony provided to the war crimes investigators and obtained by the New York Times.


