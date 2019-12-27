Global  

Fire hire former US youth coach Raphael Wicky as MLS coach

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Fire hired former U.S. youth coach Raphael Wicky as their coach Friday, the latest move in a makeover by the struggling MLS team. Wicky is also a former coach of the Swiss club Basel. He is leaving his job as coach of the U.S. under-17 team to join the Fire. […]
