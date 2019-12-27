Global  

Big-play G5 Memphis offense, Big Ten Penn State D in Cotton

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin listened to Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield talk about how phenomenal the Nittany Lions have been on defense. Franklin then expressed similar admiration about the high-scoring Tigers with quarterback Brady White, who are representing the Group of Five teams in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. “All the […]
News video: Penn State Nittany Lion Statue Made Completely Out Of Tires

Penn State Nittany Lion Statue Made Completely Out Of Tires 00:22

 It's over five feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds.

Ohio St. secures two 5-stars, only top-10 class in Big Ten

CONFERENCE: Big Ten BEST IN CLASS (based on 247 Sports composite rankings): If signing day is any indication, Ohio State continued its domination of the Big Ten...
Seattle Times

Group of 5 Memphis vs. Power 5 Penn State in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — COTTON BOWL: No. 15 Memphis (12-1, American) vs. No. 13 Penn State (10-2, Big Ten) in Arlington, Texas, Saturday at Noon EST (ESPN)....
Seattle Times

aac_guy

AACSportsGuy Difference in this game to this point: Penn state has 5 touchdowns on 5 red zone trips and Memphis has 2, with 3 F… https://t.co/XkLzSrLNyr 1 hour ago

JChergi

john chergi HALFTIME: PENN ST 35 🦁 MEMPHIS 23 🐯 COTTON BOWL. An entertaining 1st half as Penn St has captured the advantage wit… https://t.co/8UBWkYXe17 1 hour ago

JoeJulesinq

Joe Juliano If you like offense, this first half was for you: Total offense -- Penn State 301, Memphis 299 Rushing -- Penn Stat… https://t.co/yAVJDEb1Ok 2 hours ago

HarryStokes77

Harold L. Stokes If this Penn State defense would just play consistently this offense is ready to hang 60 on Memphis #CottonBowl 2 hours ago

blitzchk

Blitz Chick Penn State defense starting to play, Memphis offense falling apart. 2 hours ago

King_TylerB

Tyler King SCORE: Penn State 7, Memphis 3. Make that a 3-play, 75-yard drive that took just 56 seconds. What a response by the Nittany Lion offense. 3 hours ago

cmerfy

cmerfy RT @wfaa: Saturday's game kicks off at 11:00 a.m. https://t.co/m1KomecdQe 10 hours ago

wfaa

WFAA Saturday's game kicks off at 11:00 a.m. https://t.co/m1KomecdQe 11 hours ago

