Payton: Saints doing due diligence on receiver Antonio Brown

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says the club has no immediate plans to sign Antonio Brown after including him in a workout with six free-agent receivers Friday morning. Payton says the Saints are mainly doing their due diligence “on all of those players” and looking at how available players can help the […]
