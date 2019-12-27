Payton: Saints doing due diligence on receiver Antonio Brown
Friday, 27 December 2019 () METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says the club has no immediate plans to sign Antonio Brown after including him in a workout with six free-agent receivers Friday morning. Payton says the Saints are mainly doing their due diligence “on all of those players” and looking at how available players can help the […]
The Saints are giving free agent Antonio Brown a workout on Friday,a source told ESPN, as the team does its due diligence on the embattled receiver, who still is... ESPN Also reported by •CBS Sports •TMZ.com