McGrath files to challenge McConnell in Senate race

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Calling her party’s victory in the Kentucky governor’s race a jolt of momentum for her own bid to unseat a Republican incumbent, Democrat Amy McGrath on Friday officially filed to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in what looms as a bruising, big-spending campaign next year. McGrath, a retired Marine combat […]
