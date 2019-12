OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Shane Pinto scored his third goal in two games and the United States rebounded from a loss to Canada with a 6-3 victory over Germany at the world juniorhockey championship on Friday. Jordan Harris, Zac Jones, Curtis Hall, Bobby Brink and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored one each for the U.S. […]

