Russia says its intercontinental hypersonic missile has entered combat duty

CBC.ca Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Russia's defence minister reported to President Vladimir Putin that a new hypersonic weapon of intercontinental range became operational Friday following years of tests.
Russia commissions intercontinental hypersonic weapon

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense minister reported to President Vladimir Putin that a new hypersonic weapon of intercontinental range became operational Friday...
Seattle Times

Russia is leading world with hypersonic 'weapons of the future': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia's hypersonic missiles are "capable of penetrating both existing and prospective missile defense systems".
The Age

