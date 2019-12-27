Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

New Year Honours: Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Baroness Sue Campbell recognised

BBC News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
England's Cricket World Cup winners Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes are given New Year Honours as Baroness Sue Campbell is made a dame.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Ben Stokes, Nadiya Hussain and Olivia Newton-John and make the list

Ben Stokes, Nadiya Hussain and Olivia Newton-John and make the list 03:33

 England cricketers, a 13-year-old and music legends feature on the New Year Honours list which sees 1,097 people receive an award.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised? [Video]New Year Honours list: Which stars have been recognised?

Household names from the worlds of showbusiness, sport and politics have been recognised alongside a glittering array of figures from the arts, sciences and charity in the New Year Honours list...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Footballer Jill Scott feared MBE phone-call was parking fine [Video]Footballer Jill Scott feared MBE phone-call was parking fine

English professional footballer Jill Scott receives an MBE in the New Year Honours list. Scott says that she was in Marks and Spencer when she received the call and initially thought she was being..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Every celebrity in New Year Honours list 2020 - all the famous faces recognised this year

Every celebrity in New Year Honours list 2020 - all the famous faces recognised this yearOlivia Newton-John, Iain Duncan Smith, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Bob Neill, Sam Mendes, Clive Lloyd, Eoin Morgan, Gabby Logan and more
Tamworth Herald

New Year Honours 2020: Famous names on the list

A picture-focused round-up of some of the famous names on the 2020 New Year Honours list including.....
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL New Year Honours: Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan among England heroes on star-studded list https://t.co/2Vts7j0rPl https://t.co/PxCdzEHLdd 7 minutes ago

AnimeshMohapa11

Animesh Mohapatra RT @ICC: Following an incredible year for English cricket some key members have been recognised on the New Year's Honours list! Eoin Morga… 15 minutes ago

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK ENGLAND duo Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan are among the sporting superstars on the New Year Honours list. The pair hav… https://t.co/a95cEWqw0n 1 hour ago

VickyDave02

Vicky Dave RT @PA: #Breaking The men behind England’s historic victory at the World Cup have been recognised in the New Year Honours list, with Ben St… 3 hours ago

AdStar14

Adam Beadles Five of England's Cricket World Cup winners - including Eoin Morgan & Ben Stokes - recognised in New Year Honours - https://t.co/Tv9QXjIBeO 3 hours ago

linda_maddison

Linda Maddison. RT @linda_maddison: BBC Sport - New Year Honours: Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Baroness Sue Campbell recognised https://t.co/drmHWciD4m 3 hours ago

linda_maddison

Linda Maddison. BBC Sport - New Year Honours: Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes and Baroness Sue Campbell recognised https://t.co/drmHWciD4m 3 hours ago

NetworkofnewsUK

Networkofnews UK England's World Cup squad have been honoured in the New Year Honours list after a year full of stellar performances… https://t.co/1QJ1oYuNdr 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.